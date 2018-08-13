search
HomeGolf NewsBrooks Koepka closing in on yet another major title

Golf News

Brooks Koepka closing in on yet another major title

By Michael McEwan12 August, 2018
Brooks Koepka takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Championship as he looks to win his third major in his last six starts. 

Back-to-back US Open champion Koepka carded a third round 66 at Bellerive to reach 12-under after 54 holes.

That has him two shots better off than former Masters champ Adam Scott, with Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and 36-hole leader Gary Woodland a further shot adrift on nine-under.

Tiger Woods is in a group of six players – that also includes defending champion Justin Thomas and 2015 winner Jason Day – on eight-under.

• What has happened to Victor Dubuisson?

• Brandel Chamblee makes ANOTHER bold Tiger Woods claim

Koepka, though, isn’t interested in nor intimidated by the calibre of the chasing pack.

“If I do what I'm supposed to, I should win the golf tournament,” said the 28-year-old. “Yeah, there's a lot of star power, and it should be, it's a major championship. You should see the best players in the world come to the top. And that's what you have. It should be an exciting day.”

Adam Scott 120818

Scott, meanwhile, has admitted that victory today would “be more than twice the thrill for me” following the passing of his fellow Aussie and good friend Jarrod Lyle earlier this week.

• Rickie Fowler pays tribute to Jarrod Lyle at US PGA Championship

• US PGA Championship endures disastrous start on ELEVEN SPORTS

“It’s been such a difficult thing I think for us to get our heads around because we have been removed from Jarrod and his family back in Australia and everything happening so suddenly last week and then this week,” said the 38-year-old. 

“I don't even really know if we have all really had time to reflect on it and let it sink in. But I think that a part of everyone's playing for Jarrod out here this week.”

