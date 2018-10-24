Brooks Koepka: I dreamed of this as a kid

Brooks Koepka has said that reaching No.1 on the world rankings is something he “dreamed of as a kid”.



The 28-year-old American completed his climb to the top by winning the CJ Cup in South Korea in the early hours of this morning, becoming the 23rd different player to be ranked No.1 in the history of the OWGR.

“I don't think this one's going to sink in,” said Koepka after his four-shot win. “It's amazing to go world No.1 on a win. It’s something I've always wanted to do. I always wanted to earn my way to No.1 in the world. To do that this week has been special.”

Getting to top of the Official World Golf Ranking caps an incredible rise through the ranks for Koepka.

He turned professional in the summer of 2012 but, rather than try to force his way onto the PGA Tour through the US satellite tours, he came over to Europe where he played on the Challenge Tour. He won four times in 20 starts to graduate to the main tour, where he won the Turkish Airlines Open to be named ‘Rookie of the Year’.



In February 2015, he won the Waste Management Phoenix Open to secure his PGA Tour card. Since then, he’s won three majors, played on two Ryder Cup teams and now, climbed to world No.1

“My first pro start was in Switzerland and I don't think I could have said six years later that I would be No.1 in the world,” he said. “It's incredible.

“Now, I just need to keep winning. I feel like I need to win a few more regular tour events and then keep adding majors. I feel like my game's set up for that. I feel like I really have a good chance to win whether I have my ‘A’ game or not. I'm so excited right now, you have no idea. I just can't wait to go play again.”