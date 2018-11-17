Brooks Koepka - What you can learn from his swing

First things first: you have to be strong to mimic Brooks Koepka’s golf swing.



If you’re prepared to do some bench pressing, then fine, because that’s what you’re going to need if you want to copy the best these days.

We keep hearing that you’re not supposed to bench press - but it’s not until players start to lose form until everyone tells them what they’re doing wrong. Right now, what is the No.1 golfer going to look like in ten years? Like this.



We are moving down this road in golf where guys are incredibly strong. The guys at the top of the pecking order right now are physically very powerful.



At address

We’re always told: feet, knees, hips and shoulders square. You can see that his forearms are aiming a touch too far to the right. But I wouldn’t change his position. He’s created a balanced position to smash the ball from. Having everyone in perfect straight lines isn’t always a requirement.

Takeaway

This is a strong position. The club is very much outside the hands and the toe is down. If most of us were to try this position, you would realise that what goes up must come down and what goes out must come in. Golf is a game of opposites. 90% of guys would benefit from doing this. If the club is behind you, it will then come in front of you and vice versa. I do see a shift that strong players are moving to this style, or that it becomes really natural for these guys.

He hasn’t got much hip rotation here. The hands and arms have taken the club away, so the club and arm travel further than the body in the swing. If you look at the position of his body at address to after the takeaway, the lower body hasn’t shifted that much. Once again, look how closed his clubface is.



At the top

He’s kept a lot of stability in his right leg and his hip rotation is limited. For someone so muscular, he is extremely flexible. He’s maintained a 90˚ shoulder turn with minimal hip turn. This dynamic of strong lower and upper body keeps his right forearm compact into the body. You could draw a line from his right elbow to his right hip. If the hips were to turn more, that elbow would pop out. At the top, his wrist is slightly bowed, a bit like Dustin Johnson, but it works for him because he is strong with his body. That’s why his ball doesn’t go left.



Transition

Everything moves in sequence at this point. He hasn’t spun his lower body out of the way. He’s moving the top and the lower body in the correct sequence; his left hip is turning and the chest is on top of the shot. We see something very significant with all great ball strikers: the butt of the club is pointing directly down at the golf ball. You can also see the club sits in the middle of the triangle with the forearm.

From here, all he has to do is deliver the clubhead onto the ball, as long as he keeps turning. If his left side doesn’t keep turning, his hands will go past the body and he’ll lose it left. But you can see his left hip clearing and his right elbow driving down and under.

For me, this is a golf swing that’s very simple and full of strength. But to swing this way, you’re going to have to be very strong.



* * *



Kevin Craggs is the coach to Paula Creamer, Catriona Matthew, Colin Montgomerie and others. Follow him on Twitter - @kevincraggsgolf

