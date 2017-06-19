There are no results available.
Brooks Koepka wins maiden major at US Open

Golf News

US OPEN

Brooks Koepka wins maiden major at US Open

By Martin Inglis19 June, 2017
Three birdies in a row on the back nine saw Brooks Koepka break away to clinch his maiden major title at the US Open.

After 13 holes, the American was locked on 13-under-par with Brian Harman but birdied the 14th, 15th and 16th to pull clear, while his nearest rival - who was playing in the group behind - fell backwards with bogeys on the 12th and 13th.

In finishing on 16-under-par, it also ensured that the 27-year-old matched Rory McIlroy's scoring record in relation to par at the US Open, which he set in his victory at Congressional in 2011.

Koepka is now the seventh first-time major winner in a row, following on from Sergio Garcia, Jimmy Walker, Henrik Stenson, Dustin Johnson, Danny Willett and Jason Day.

MORE TO FOLLOW...

Brooks Koepka wins maiden major at US Open
