Brooks Koepka wins maiden major at US Open

Three birdies in a row on the back nine saw Brooks Koepka break away to clinch his maiden major title at the US Open.



After 13 holes, the American was locked on 13-under-par with Brian Harman but birdied the 14th, 15th and 16th to pull clear, while his nearest rival - who was playing in the group behind - fell backwards with bogeys on the 12th and 13th.

In finishing on 16-under-par, it also ensured that the 27-year-old matched Rory McIlroy's scoring record in relation to par at the US Open, which he set in his victory at Congressional in 2011.

Koepka is now the seventh first-time major winner in a row, following on from Sergio Garcia, Jimmy Walker, Henrik Stenson, Dustin Johnson, Danny Willett and Jason Day.

