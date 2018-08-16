Brooks Koepka's major earnings will make your eyes water

You don’t need to have a degree in applied mathematics to understand that Brooks Koepka + Major Championships = A Match Made In Heaven.



That’s an equation that any follower of golf should have an intuitive appreciation of by now.



The American has won two of the last three majors contested – the US Open and US PGA – and three of the last six that he has pegged it up in.

After his most recent victory at Bellerive on Sunday, the 28-year-old admitted there’s something about the game’s big four events that brings out the very best in him.

“I would think my game suits the majors, having won three of the last six I've played in,” he said. “I'm looking forward to the next few years. If I can stay healthy and actually show up to a major, I feel like I've got a good chance.”

His accountant will be particularly pleased to hear that.

Koepka’s victory in the 100th US PGA Championship came, by coincidence, on his 100th PGA Tour start.

The win brought his career earnings on golf’s most lucrative circuit to $19,977,547 (bumping him to 74th on the all-time career money winners’ standings).

That works out at an average of $199,775.47 per event.

Nice work if you can get it - but small beer when you look at his major record.

The US PGA was Koepka’s 20th major start. His total earnings in the game’s four biggest events amount to $8,958,963.52 – an average of $447,947 per event.

So, to be clear, majors amount for 20% of Koepka’s PGA Tour starts… and 44.9% of his PGA Tour earnings.

Talk about a man for the big occasion.