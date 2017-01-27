Bruntsfield Links set for £1m investment

• Bruntsfield Links to get almost £1m worth of improvements
• Architects Mackenzie & Ebert have been tasked with the job
• “It’s a privilege to advise Bruntsfield,” said Tom Mackenzie
The capital club, one of the oldest in the world dating back to 1761, has commissioned highly acclaimed golf course architects Mackenzie & Ebert to roll-out a series of improvements.
The course already bears the stamp of legends Willie Park Jnr, Dr Alister Mackenzie of Augusta National fame, and James Braid and, in Mackenzie & Ebert, has brought onboard architects who have modified seven of the nine courses currently on the Open rota.
Mackenzie & Ebert won the Bruntsfield Links commission after a tendering process involving several other UK-based golf course architects, with the near £1m development set to be a phased investment over the next two to three years.
Re-bunkering will provide the main focus of the Bruntsfield scheme, with the aim of re-styling the bunkers to be in keeping with the original Dr Mackenzie shapes, while harnessing modern lining technology and repositioning them to reflect the distances club golfers are now striking the ball.
“We are delighted to appoint Mackenzie & Ebert to lead this project” – David Paterson
Additionally, the course will be restored to a par-71 by extending the current par-4 13th to create a par-5 and introducing a new signature par-3 16th to replace the current par-3 12th.
Club captain David Paterson said: “Bruntsfield Links has always been one of Edinburgh’s premier courses but more than 40 years have passed since the last major course work by Fred Hawtree in 1974.
“We are delighted to appoint Mackenzie & Ebert to lead this project to ensure our members and visitors will enjoy our course for the next four decades and beyond.”
“The work will elevate Bruntsfield to be one of the top parkland courses in Scotland” – Tom Mackenzie
Architect Tom Mackenzie added: “It’s a great privilege to be appointed to advise Bruntsfield on this project and we are confident that the work will elevate Bruntsfield to be one of the top parkland courses in Scotland.”
Initial course work will commence later in 2017. The new signature par-3 16th is to be built on an area of practice ground and new green surfaces, tees and improved bunkering will be phased in, with completion set for April 2019.
For more information on the improvements at Bruntsfield Links, visit bruntsfieldlinks.co.uk or mackenzieandebert.co.uk.