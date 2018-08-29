search
Bryson DeChambeau bullish about Ryder Cup chances

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau bullish about Ryder Cup chances

By Martin Inglis27 August, 2018
Bryson DeChambeau The Northern Trust PGA Tour FedEx Cup Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018
Bryson De Chambeau

Bryson DeChambeau is fully focused on making the US Ryder Cup team and enhanced his chances by storming to victory at The Northern Trust.

A two-under-par 69 in the final round, which followed an eight-under-par 63 on Saturday, was enough for the 24-year-old to secure the third PGA Tour win of his career and second of the season to rocket to the top of the FedEx Cup standings.

And, after finishing ninth in the US Ryder Cup standings - one out of the automatic positions - the American is confident that his performance at Ridgewood CC will have suitably impressed US captain Jim Furyk.

• What has happened to 2010 US Ryder Cupper Jeff Overton?

"I'm a man on a mission right now with two missions, actually: one being the Ryder Cup and one being the FedEx Cup," he said.

Tiger Bryson

"Hopefully he [Furyk] can see that I've got some grit and grind, and that even when I don't execute certain shots, I can get it done.

"I'm doing pretty well right now and just got to keep moving forward in the right direction."

• Confirmed: The eight automatic qualifiers for the US Ryder Cup team

One person in Furyk's backroom team that DeChambeau seemingly doesn't need to impress anymore is Tiger Woods who, after his final round at The Northern Trust, was gushing in his praise for his compatriot yet again.

• Woods wants DeChambeau on US Ryder Cup team

"He's very fiery," said Woods. "We all know he's extremely intelligent, but his heart, he gives it everything he has and is always trying to get better.

"We want fiery guys on the team. We are going overseas and we're going into a pretty hostile environment, so we want guys who are fiery.

He's a tough kid. He's been through a lot in his life, and he's worked hard to get to where he's at. I think he would be a great Ryder Cup partner for anyone."

In winning at The Northern Trust, DeChambeau now has more PGA Tour wins (three) than Jordan Spieth (one), Rory McIlroy (one) and Rickie Fowler (zero) combined over the last 14 months.

