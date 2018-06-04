Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bryson DeChambeau 'disappointed' by scrutiny

By Martin Inglis04 June, 2018
By now, we all know that Bryson DeChambeau is a little bit different. But, after securing a second PGA Tour win at the Memorial Tournament, it's clear that the 'different' approach clearly works.

However, that hasn't stopped criticism being levelled at DeChambeau along the way, something that he said has 'disappointed' him in his post-tournament press conference at the Memorial Tournament.

After clinching the John Deere Classic last year for his maiden PGA Tour win, which followed a run of eight missed cuts in 11 events, he described it as 'vindication' for his technique, which involves using irons that are all the same length.

Asked if he still felt that way after beating Byeong Hun An and Kyle Stanley in a play-off at Muirfield Village, he said: "It is [validation]. People always kind of scrutinise me saying I'm too technical and whatnot.

"I would say it's disappointing because whenever you look at somebody, don't judge them by the cover, right? You've got to judge them by the results and the work ethic and the dedication and the perseverance that the person has.

"So whenever you look at somebody and say, oh, man, that dude's weird, why is he doing that? He's got these dumb one-length clubs that don't work. Yeah, they do. I won last year and they work pretty well for me."

With the win, DeChambeau has moved from 13th to eighth in the standings for automatic qualification for the US Ryder Cup team and says making the team is now top of his agenda.

"To make the Ryder Cup is obviously my No.1 on my priority," he said. "To be able to represent your country would be a tremendous honour, one that I'm highly looking forward to if I do get that opportunity."

