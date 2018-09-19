search
Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau has outdone himself this time

By bunkered.co.uk19 September, 2018
Bryson DeChambeau Tour Championship PGA Tour FedEx Cup Ryder Cup Le Golf National Team USA
Bryson Dechambeau

To describe Bryson DeChambeau’s approach to golf as ‘analytical’ would be putting it rather mildly.

The American, who will make his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National in France next week, has become notorious for trying all manner of quirky things in his bid to become one of the world’s top golfers.

From single-length clubs, to side-saddle putting, to measuring greens with a compass, the 24-year-old has never been afraid to try something different.

It’s worked, too. He’s a four-time PGA Tour winner and the current world No.8.

• Jim Furyk recalls the weird thing the USGA once made him do

• US Ryder Cup star carrying an injury heading into next week's match...

Whatever he’s doing, it’s paying off handsomely.

Still, even by his own unconventional standards, his latest antics are completely eccentric.

Ahead of this week’s Tour Championship at East Lake – after which he could be $10m better off – DeChambeau was spotted on the range spritzing his golf balls with water… to replicate morning dew!

Chuckle all you want just now but if he banks an extra ten million this weekend, he'll have the last laugh.

