From single-length irons to side-saddle putting, Bryson DeChambeau has built a reputation for doing things differently since he burst onto the scene in 2016.

His latest ‘innovation’, however, could have put him on a collision course with PGA Tour rules officials.

Playing in the Travelers Championship at the weekend, the world No.22 was picked up by TV cameras using a pair of compasses with his yardage book.

You remember compasses, right? You probably used them in maths lessons. For the vast majority of folk, they won’t have been in their hands since school. But Bryson - who recently bagged his second PGA Tour title at the Memorial Tournament - isn’t the ‘vast majority of folk’. Instead, he says he uses it to figure out ‘true pin locations’.

“The pin locations are a little bit off every once in a while, so I’m making sure they’re in the exact right spot,” he told reporters at TPC River Highlands.

That, though, has caught the eye of tour officials who approached the American to inform him that his use of the old classroom utensil is going to be reviewed.



“They said, ‘We just want to let you know we're investigating this device and seeing if it's allowable or not,’” he added. “It wouldn't be the first time this has happened.”

