Bryson DeChambeau issues apology for antics

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau issues apology for antics

By bunkered.co.uk30 July, 2018
Bryson DeChambeau took to Instagram late last night to apologise for his ‘brevity’ to Richard McEvoy on the 18th green at the Porsche European Open yesterday.

The 24-year-old offered a very quick handshake to his playing partner and champion – who won on the European Tour for the first time in 285 starts – before exiting the green.

DeChambeau was pilloried on social media when footage circulated of what was deemed by many as a snub and lack of sportsmanship, with Eddie Pepperell and Mark Fulcher – caddie to Justin Rose – saying the American’s antics lacked class.

However, to add a bit of context, DeChambeau had unravelled down the stretch. With five holes to go, he held the lead but he bogeyed the 14th and 15th before triple-bogeying the last to finish T13.

After taking time to gather his thoughts, DeChambeau posted the following on his Instagram page, apologising to McEvoy and saying he was a ‘worthy champion’.

While McEvoy hasn’t responded directly, his caddie did tweet saying he sympathised with DeChambeau and it was clear that he was ‘hurting’.

