Bryson DeChambeau issues apology for antics

Bryson DeChambeau took to Instagram late last night to apologise for his ‘brevity’ to Richard McEvoy on the 18th green at the Porsche European Open yesterday.



The 24-year-old offered a very quick handshake to his playing partner and champion – who won on the European Tour for the first time in 285 starts – before exiting the green.



• WATCH: Footage shows Bryson battling demons

• Reed really loses his cool with camera crew



DeChambeau was pilloried on social media when footage circulated of what was deemed by many as a snub and lack of sportsmanship, with Eddie Pepperell and Mark Fulcher – caddie to Justin Rose – saying the American’s antics lacked class.

@b_dechambeau

Didn't do yourself any favours there Bryson! Plenty of style - but no class. pic.twitter.com/bLD4Pies4I — Noel Gallagher (@estshuffle) July 29, 2018

Has to be said, as far as classless handshakes go, that was a good’n! — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) July 29, 2018

I’m pretty sure @b_dechambeau will be slightly embarrassed about now , terrible reaction on the 72nd .. zero class sadly 🙈... though I’m sure @RichardMcEvoy79 won’t give a toss though ...😂 — Dick fulchers lad (@Fooch1993) July 29, 2018

However, to add a bit of context, DeChambeau had unravelled down the stretch. With five holes to go, he held the lead but he bogeyed the 14th and 15th before triple-bogeying the last to finish T13.



• Monty bemoans state of Scottish golf



After taking time to gather his thoughts, DeChambeau posted the following on his Instagram page, apologising to McEvoy and saying he was a ‘worthy champion’.

While McEvoy hasn’t responded directly, his caddie did tweet saying he sympathised with DeChambeau and it was clear that he was ‘hurting’.

Guys let me put this to bed the scientist dechambeau shook hands with me and Macca yes he was pissed off with his finish but he’s a winner and was hurting ! — wayne husselbury European tour Rat (@wayneefc1) July 29, 2018

Your thoughts

What did you make of the Bryson DeChambeau incident? Let us know in the 'Comments' section below.

