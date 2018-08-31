Bryson DeChambeau out to 'intimidate' Europe in Ryder Cup

He’s not even officially on the American side yet but Bryon DeChambeau is already talking about ‘intimidating’ the European team at next month’s Ryder Cup.



The American strengthened his claim for one of US captain Jim Furyk’s four picks when he won The Northern Trust last weekend – his third PGA Tour title in just under two years as a professional.

Speaking ahead of this week’s Dell Technologies Championship, the second of the four FedEx Cup Playoff events, the 24-year-olds said that he felt there was a “very, very good possibility” that he’ll be picked.



“I finished one out of the top eight. I won a playoff event. I've had around nine top tens, so I have had a great year,” said DeChambeau.

Many have touted him as a potential playing partner for Tiger Woods – another odds-on favourite for a captain’s pick.

He says it would be an ‘honour’ to play alongside the 14-time major champion.



“I think we could have some great chemistry out there and hopefully maybe intimidate some people,” added DeChambeau. “That would be nice.”

Furyk announces the first three of his four picks on Monday, upon the conclusion of the Dell Technologies Championship, with the fourth and final player getting the nod after the BMW Championship, which is scheduled to finish on September 9.

The 2018 Ryder Cup takes place at Le Golf National near Paris from September 28-30.

