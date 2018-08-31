search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBryson DeChambeau out to 'intimidate' Europe in Ryder Cup

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau out to 'intimidate' Europe in Ryder Cup

By Michael McEwan30 August, 2018
Bryson DeChambeau Ryder Cup 2018 Ryder Cup Le Golf National Tiger Woods Team USA Jim Furyk The Northern Trust Dell Technologies Championship PGA Tour
Bryson De Chambeau Main

He’s not even officially on the American side yet but Bryon DeChambeau is already talking about ‘intimidating’ the European team at next month’s Ryder Cup.

The American strengthened his claim for one of US captain Jim Furyk’s four picks when he won The Northern Trust last weekend – his third PGA Tour title in just under two years as a professional.

Speaking ahead of this week’s Dell Technologies Championship, the second of the four FedEx Cup Playoff events, the 24-year-olds said that he felt there was a “very, very good possibility” that he’ll be picked.

• Sergio speaks out on Ryder Cup prospects

• Did US star just let slip he's on the Ryder Cup team?!

“I finished one out of the top eight. I won a playoff event. I've had around nine top tens, so I have had a great year,” said DeChambeau.

De Chambeau And Woods

Many have touted him as a potential playing partner for Tiger Woods – another odds-on favourite for a captain’s pick.

He says it would be an ‘honour’ to play alongside the 14-time major champion.

• What is the 'envelope rule' at the Ryder Cup?

• What has happened to 2010 Ryder Cup star Jeff Overton?

“I think we could have some great chemistry out there and hopefully maybe intimidate some people,” added DeChambeau. “That would be nice.”

Furyk announces the first three of his four picks on Monday, upon the conclusion of the Dell Technologies Championship, with the fourth and final player getting the nod after the BMW Championship, which is scheduled to finish on September 9.

The 2018 Ryder Cup takes place at Le Golf National near Paris from September 28-30.

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2018

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Le Golf National

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Jim Furyk

Related Articles - The Northern Trust

Related Articles - Dell Technologies Championship

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Golf News

Dustin Johnson 'feels bad' for Euros who'll face him and fellow major winner
How ‘cocky’ Rory McIlroy angered Thomas Bjorn in their first encounter
Former England footballer in the prizes at society event
Is this the best way to spend the final week of Ryder Cup qualifying, Sergio?
Patrick Reed moans that FREE seats at the baseball weren't good enough

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing with more arm speed
Callaway
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
play button
Keep working on the right things
Watch
See all videos right arrow