Bubba Watson in cheeky request to Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine04 December, 2017
No sooner had Tiger Woods completed his four rounds at the Hero World Challenge, Bubba Watson had a tweet set-up with a big request.

The two-time Masters champion asked Woods, who had just signed for a four-under-par 68 in the Bahamas, if he would do the honour of being his partner in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April.

The event, which made its debut in its new format in last year, partners 80 teams of two PGA Tour players. It takes on a foursomes format in rounds one and three and fourball format in rounds two and four, with 35 teams progressing to the final round.

Last year, Watson teamed-up with fellow big-hitter J.B. Holmes but this time around, he has his eyes on a fellow multiple Green Jacket winner...

With Woods already saying he isn't going to play too much in 2018, we're sorry to say that this is likely to fall on deaf ears.

But Watson wasn't the only pro who was very impressed with what they saw from Woods. Here are a selection of some of the best tweets from Woods' peers over the weekend:

