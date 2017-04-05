Bubba Watson: 'Pre-Masters form doesn't matter'

When Bubba Watson won his first Masters back in 2012, his pre-tournament odds were as high as 50/1.



But just five years on, and with the American searching for his third Green Jacket after winning again in 2014, his odds once again are around that 50/1 mark.

The reason? Well, to put it bluntly, Watson has gone completely off the boil over the past 12 months.

The world No.19’s last win came at the Northern Trust Open in February 2016. Only Paul Casey (No.16) and Phil Mickelson (No.18) have longer win droughts of the players ranked above him.



He’s played 22 events since that win at Riviera, with his record:

CUT: 3

Top 25: 5

Top 10: 3

Top 5: 1

But recent form doesn’t seem to faze the 38-year-old, who says that it will have no bearing on his form at Augusta National this time around.

Speaking recently at the WGC-Dell Match Play, where he reached the last 16, Watson was asked whether he was happy about the very muted build-up surrounding his quest for a third Green Jacket – a feat only eight players have achieved.

“It doesn't matter,” said Watson. “No matter what happens, I can miss the cut at the Masters and I'll still be there the following year. So I'm good.

“It comes down to ball-striking. It doesn't matter what your form is. I can win every tournament leading up to the Masters, but that doesn't mean you're going to play good at the Masters.

“I'm looking forward to it and trying to get there and play well.”