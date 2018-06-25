Bubba Watson sets sights on breaking a bad habit after latest win

After closing with a stunning 63 to win his third PGA Tour title of the season, Bubba Watson has now set his sets on doing something he has failed to do in his career to date.

Winning the Ryder Cup.

The 39-year-old finished three shots clear of four players – Stewart Cink, Beau Hossler, JB Holmes and Valspar Championship winner Paul Casey – at TPC River Highlands to win his 12th PGA Tour title.



That has all but secured his place in Jim Furyk’s US side for this year’s Ryder Cup at Le Golf National… and the two-time Masters champion, three times a loser at the hands of Europe, is determined that it will fourth time lucky for him in France this September.



“I've never won a Ryder Cup, so making the Ryder Cup team and trying to win a Ryder Cup as a player would be another tournament victory to me,” said Watson. “It would be a major championship to me just because I've never done it, never been a part of it. You'd rather do it at home, but it would be fun anywhere you can get a victory.”

Watson played in the US defeats at Celtic Manor in 2010, Medinah in 2012 and Gleneagles in 2014. He failed to make the side in 2016 but assisted Davis Love III as one of his vice-captains as the US snapped a four-match losing streak.