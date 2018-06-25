search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBubba Watson sets sights on breaking a bad habit after latest win

Golf News

Bubba Watson sets sights on breaking a bad habit after latest win

By Michael McEwan25 June, 2018
Bubba Watson Travelers Championship PGA Tour TPC River Highlands Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Le Golf National
Bubba Watson

After closing with a stunning 63 to win his third PGA Tour title of the season, Bubba Watson has now set his sets on doing something he has failed to do in his career to date.

Winning the Ryder Cup.

The 39-year-old finished three shots clear of four players – Stewart Cink, Beau Hossler, JB Holmes and Valspar Championship winner Paul Casey – at TPC River Highlands to win his 12th PGA Tour title.

MORE - Bubba reveals how close he came to retiring

That has all but secured his place in Jim Furyk’s US side for this year’s Ryder Cup at Le Golf National… and the two-time Masters champion, three times a loser at the hands of Europe, is determined that it will fourth time lucky for him in France this September.

MORE - The clubs Bubba used to win the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

“I've never won a Ryder Cup, so making the Ryder Cup team and trying to win a Ryder Cup as a player would be another tournament victory to me,” said Watson. “It would be a major championship to me just because I've never done it, never been a part of it. You'd rather do it at home, but it would be fun anywhere you can get a victory.”

Bubba Watson Ryder Cup 2016

Watson played in the US defeats at Celtic Manor in 2010, Medinah in 2012 and Gleneagles in 2014. He failed to make the side in 2016 but assisted Davis Love III as one of his vice-captains as the US snapped a four-match losing streak.

Related Articles - Bubba Watson

Related Articles - Travelers Championship

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - TPC River Highlands

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2018

Related Articles - Le Golf National

Golf News

Three tours combine to create "truly innovative" new event
Justin Thomas has a cooler granny than you - here's the proof...
John Daly ignites war of words with USGA over latest WD
Paul Lawrie WON'T be returning to Carnoustie next month
Never mind the football... English golfers are on a simply awesome run

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Callaway
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow