Bubba Watson to use green ball at the Masters

Golf News

Bubba Watson to use green ball at the Masters

By Martin Inglis28 March, 2017
Not content with two Green Jackets, two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson will be putting a green ball in play at Augusta National. Yes, really.

As part of his multi-year agreement with South Korean ball manufacturer Volvik, the American will play a green ball at some stage during The Masters having largely played the pink one so far on the PGA Tour this season.

“The profile of Bubba playing the Green Volvik S4 coloured ball at Augusta will be massive for the Volvik brand and we anticipate a lot of interest in our colourful range of performance balls from golfers of all abilities across Europe,” said Jason Stewart, Volvik’s European manager.

But that isn’t the only bit of Bubba Watson gear news we know for the first major of the year.

Yesterday, the world No.18 shared a picture on Twitter of a new Ping Anser-style putter with the hashtag #DamascusSteel.

That steel is the same material used to make samurai swords and is known for its distinctive patterns of that looks like the flowing of water.

It’s maybe time for a putter change too for Watson, as he is currently ranked No.192 in Strokes Gained: Putting on the PGA Tour so far this season.

And even that isn’t all the green.

Watson’s shoe and glove sponsor, G/Fore, shared this picture of what he’ll be wearing on his feet and right hand next week.

Two pieces for our two-time Masters champ 🙌🏼@bubbawatson

A post shared by G/FORE (@gfore) on

