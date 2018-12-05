Bubba Watson wants Presidents Cup gig... but not as a player

Bubba Watson is desperate to be at the Presidents Cup next year… but not in a playing capacity.



Speaking at the Hero World Challenge last week, the two-time Masters winner said he’d much rather be in Royal Melbourne in a vice-captaincy role – and he’s already working on that with captain Tiger Woods.

“I have been bugging Mr Tiger Woods about being a vice captain for Australia,” Watson told AP.



“I would love the honour of doing that again. The reason why is I feel like I can service. For me personally, I have more enjoyment serving 12 guys than playing.”

Watson has been involved in the past five Ryder Cups, four times as a player – where the USA lost all four matches – and once as a vice-captain. His vice-captaincy role came about in 2016 when he was left off the US team despite being No.7 in the world.

His Ryder Cup playing record reads a rather poor 4-10-0 while, in the Presidents Cup, he has a much better record of 5-3-2 from his two appearances in 2011 in 2015.

“I always bug Tiger,” Watson added. “He says, ‘You need to be playing.’



“I said, ‘Look, man, we’ve never won a Ryder Cup with me playing, but we’ve won when I wasn’t playing. So me and you need to be captain and vice-captains.’

“That’s our joke. I’ve told him, ‘Listen, I’ll do anything to help you if you want me. If you don’t, that’s fine.’”

Watson is currently 12th in the Presidents Cup standings, with the top eight qualifying automatically.