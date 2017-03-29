Bubba’s meltdown, tributes to Arnie

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. Now, for those eagle-eyed

Valspar Championship viewers on Friday night, you may have seen Bubba

Watson getting pretty angry with a spectator.

The American pulled away from his tee shot at the 17th due to some camera noise and glared at the person responsible – before blaming the same person after his tee shot missed the green.

“I had no chance after that,” Bubba is heard saying as he walked off the tee box.

He ended up making bogey – plus another on the 18th – and missed the cut by two. Ouch.

Yesterday, the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers ended its 273-year ban on women members after the result of a second postal ballot – meaning it is now back on The Open rota.

Some big names in the world of golf and politics shared their delight at the decision.

Well done, Muirfield - decision to admit women members emphatic & the right one. Look forward to seeing you host the Open again in future. https://t.co/kOy9VqfdfF — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 14, 2017

About time, but still a welcome step forward not just for Muirfield, but for Scotland's reputation as the home of golf - for all. https://t.co/wZatIH5OH0 — Alex Salmond (@AlexSalmond) March 14, 2017

Well done to the members of Muirfield. Making golf a progressive sport, accessible to all the world is crucial to our future. pic.twitter.com/3AfJJEAIfu — Gary Player (@garyplayer) March 14, 2017

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is prompting a whole host of tributes from those teeing it up at Bay Hill this week.

But first, if you haven’t seen this from sponsor Mastercard, you need to give it a watch.

Rory McIlroy shared a letter Palmer sent him after he won the 2011 US Open.



A letter from AP after my first major. Great words of wisdom as always. Can't wait to play @APinv this week and celebrate his amazing life. pic.twitter.com/plIpZxgjtn — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) March 14, 2017

Rickie Fowler and Keegan Bradley have specially designed shoes for the event.



Legends never die!! Honored to be here this week at the @apinv to celebrate a life well played!! To The King👍 A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Mar 14, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Long Live The KING @apinv @jumpman23 #apinvitational Cred @hedcheq A post shared by Keegan Bradley (@keeganbradley1) on Mar 14, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

While Morgan Hoffmann has a very special wedge design.

The 52-degree has a pitcher of Arnold Palmer’s iced tea and lemonade drink, the 58 has an umbrella with ‘The King’ all over it, and the 62 has silhouettes of airplanes and two tail numbers.

N1AP are the tail numbers on Palmer’s plane and N4316F are the tail numbers for Hoffmann’s plane.

Check out the new weapons, honoring Arnold Palmer! From @titleist @vokeywedges Haven't been this excited about new clubs in a while! Boom! #tailnumbers #icedtealemonade #theking A post shared by Morgan Hoffmann (@morganhoffmannpga) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Sergio Garcia is getting married later this year – July 29 to be precise – and his fiancée Angela Akins posted this funny video ahead of the pair doing some cake tasting.



Cake tasting today! 🍰Love this man and all the laughs we have together! @thesergiogarcia #weddingplanning A post shared by Angela Akins (@theangelaakins) on Mar 10, 2017 at 7:14pm PST

And finally…

Want to see a guy smash a putter 276 yards? Here you go…