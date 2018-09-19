search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf Newsbunkered Charity Raffle bursts through £100k in prize value

Golf News

bunkered Charity Raffle bursts through £100k in prize value

By bunkered.co.uk14 September, 2018
Bunkered Charity Raffle Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity Yorkhill Scottish Golf Golf In Scotland Bryce Ritchie
Charity Raffle 1

The bunkered Charity Raffle has given away more than £100,000 of golf prizes since its launch, it has been revealed.

Devised and hosted by bunkered to raise vital funds for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, the bunkered Charity Raffle was launched in 2015.

Since then, more than 30 different individual raffles have been hosted on bunkered.co.uk, with an incredible array of prizes given away, including full sets of Titleist, Callaway and Cobra golf clubs, fourballs at the likes of Kingsbarns Golf Links and Trump Turnberry, and electric golf trolleys from leading brand Stewart Golf.

• bunkered Charity raffle hits £50k fundraising milestone

The sum total of all of the prizes given away recently passed through the £100,000 mark, much to the delight of bunkered editor, Bryce Ritchie.

Charity Raffle 2

We are proud to have been able to give away so many fantastic prizes in our Charity Raffle,” he said. “We’re even more proud that the money we have raised – which, to date, totals more than £50,000 – from our kind-hearted readers and followers is going to help such an incredibly worthy cause.

• The best putters you can get your hands on right NOW!

• Have you voted for Scotland's Best Golf Experience 2018 yet? Time is running out...

“The Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity does fantastic work and it is our absolute pleasure to raise money for it.”

The bunkered Charity Raffle concept is simple. When a new prize is released, a limited number of tickets are made available, priced at £10 each. These are bought online through bunkered.co.uk, with all proceeds going to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity. The raffle is drawn when all tickets are sold.

For more information, click here.

To see a full list of all previous raffle winners, click here.

Related Articles - Bunkered

Related Articles - Charity Raffle

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Bryce Ritchie

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau has outdone himself this time
Jim Furyk recalls weird thing USGA once made him do
Uh-oh! American ace carrying injury ahead of Ryder Cup
The 2019 FedEx Cup winner will pocket how much?!
Future Ryder Cup host venue announced

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
Fix your slice with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
See all videos right arrow