bunkered Charity Raffle bursts through £100k in prize value

The bunkered Charity Raffle has given away more than £100,000 of golf prizes since its launch, it has been revealed.



Devised and hosted by bunkered to raise vital funds for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, the bunkered Charity Raffle was launched in 2015.

Since then, more than 30 different individual raffles have been hosted on bunkered.co.uk, with an incredible array of prizes given away, including full sets of Titleist, Callaway and Cobra golf clubs, fourballs at the likes of Kingsbarns Golf Links and Trump Turnberry, and electric golf trolleys from leading brand Stewart Golf.



The sum total of all of the prizes given away recently passed through the £100,000 mark, much to the delight of bunkered editor, Bryce Ritchie.

We are proud to have been able to give away so many fantastic prizes in our Charity Raffle,” he said. “We’re even more proud that the money we have raised – which, to date, totals more than £50,000 – from our kind-hearted readers and followers is going to help such an incredibly worthy cause.



“The Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity does fantastic work and it is our absolute pleasure to raise money for it.”

The bunkered Charity Raffle concept is simple. When a new prize is released, a limited number of tickets are made available, priced at £10 each. These are bought online through bunkered.co.uk, with all proceeds going to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity. The raffle is drawn when all tickets are sold.

