bunkered Fantasy Golf champ: "It's unbelievable"

Golf News

bunkered Fantasy Golf champ: "It's unbelievable"

By Martin Inglis21 November, 2018
bunkered Fantasy Golf ’18 champion Michael Davis has described the ‘unbelievable’ moment that he refreshed the game’s leaderboard to discover he was the champion.

Davis, whose team ‘Divot fillers’ was third heading into the final week of action at the DP World Tour Championship and RSM Classic, transferred in Danny Willett, Patrick Reed and Charles Howell III on Friday to give him a boost of 220 points.

And it was the 100 points scored by Willett that helped Davis’ team overhaul Scott Melloy’s 82-point lead at the top to clinch the five-night holiday for two to Abu Dhabi, with rounds at Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s Championship Course and Saadiyat Beach.

“It’s unbelievable,” he beamed. “I’ve never been to the Middle East before. In fact, the furthest I’ve been from Scotland before is Tenerife, so to be heading to Abu Dhabi is just amazing.

“Since Monday, I’ve been watching YouTube videos of the two courses and they look absolutely incredible. It’s the perfect early Christmas present for my son, who’s 22 and a six-handicapper at Leven Links.”

“As for Danny Willett, he’s definitely one of my favourite golfers now. I watched every minute of the first couple of days in Dubai and he looked very good. I thought I’d stick him in, thinking other managers might not go for him, and it certainly paid off.”

Davis had been in contention for the bulk of the season and led for a couple of months during the summer. However, he tailed off slightly and fully expected to be picking up the phone to his son to tell him they would be off to Cyprus which, he said, he would have been delighted with.

But no, victory meant the Kennoway man was off to Abu Dhabi, much to the delight of his son and colleagues at Leviton Network Solutions in Glenrothes.

“I spent my Monday morning at work constantly refreshing the leaderboard to see if the scores had been updated,” he added. “When they had, I couldn’t believe that I’d finished top. I phoned up my son, who knew I was third heading into the final week, and said, ‘We’re going to Abu Dhabi’. He said, ‘Whaaaaat?’. Neither of us could believe it.

“A number of my colleagues at work are keen golfers too and they’ve been following my progress throughout the season. They were chuffed for me and I’m not going to have many better Monday mornings at work than that.”

Launching tomorrow... the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League

Our brand new Fantasy Golf game will be unveiled tomorrow. Stay tuned to bunkered.co.uk for more info.

