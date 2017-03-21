bunkered Fantasy Golf ‘took over my life’

• Last year’s bunkered Fantasy Golf champ reveals his tactics

Last year’s Fantasy Golf champion has revealed some of his finest tactics as he gears up to defend his title in the 2017 edition of golf’s No.1 fantasy game.

Aberdeen’s Michael Edwards smashed the 5,000-point barrier in 2016 as his team – ‘mustbeatPete’ – ended on 5,010 points, almost 200 points ahead of Billy Hyndman in second on 4,833 and Mark Evershed in third on 4,699.

“On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, it took over my life” – Michael Edwards

Finishing top of the pile saw Michael win – are you ready for it? – a TaylorMade M1 driver and woods, TaylorMade M1 rescue, TaylorMade M1 irons, TaylorMade Tour Preferred wedges, TaylorMade Spider Tour Putter and TaylorMade Corza cart bag.

But that wasn’t quite everything. There was also a fourball at the stunning Kingsbarns Golf Links, too, and he couldn’t quite believe his luck.

Can’t wait for the season to start! With these new @TaylorMadeTour weapons! Cheers @BunkeredOnline still can’t believe I won these! pic.twitter.com/kI8KhNyLxt — Michael Edwards (@Schmichael91) March 8, 2017

“When I was telling everybody what I’d all won – they couldn’t really believe it to be honest. It’s crazy,” he told bunkered.co.uk. “I’d had my irons for four or five years so if it wasn’t this season, I was definitely going to be needing to get some next year – so that’s me sorted now. Perfect timing!”

But what was Michael’s secret to doing so well in Fantasy Golf 2016 – especially after he got off to a terrible start with just 78 points at last year’s Masters?

“95% of the time I made all six changes” – Michael Edwards

“First of all, 95% of the time I made all six changes, and I always did my Friday transfer after it was introduced,” he explained.

“On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, it took over my life. I was looking at who was playing that week, and over the next couple of weeks, printing off sheets from the European Tour and PGA Tour and highlighting who was playing.

“As for the events themselves, on the European Tour when I was looking ahead, if they were playing in Italy or Spain for example, I’d always make sure I had a home favourite.

“But in the States, it’s very much ‘horses for courses’. Somebody might not be doing anything but if you look at their record, they might like playing a particular course, so I’d stick them in and they’d tend to play well. That’s a big thing I go for in PGA Tour events.”

As if winning all the TaylorMade gear and a fourball at Kingbarns Golf Links wasn’t good enough, Michael was also in the winning Mini-League – newly introduced to Fantasy Golf for 2016 – and is off to Portugal for a golf break later this year.

“It was my girlfriend’s dad’s work Mini-League and they were like, ‘Just get Michael to put his team in’ because it was a tenner a head, winner takes all,” he added. “It’s funny because my girlfriend’s dad didn’t even finish in the top four so he’s not going – so it’s me and three of his work buddies.

“Now I’ve won, now my folks are wanting to play and my brother, too, so we’re going to have a big family Mini-League on the go which I’m sure will be pretty competitive.

“And the great thing about them is that even if you’re quite a distance off the top in the main leaderboard, you’re still having that competition with your mates and that keeps it going and makes you want to continue.”

