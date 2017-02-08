bunkered :: Issue 153 :: A peek inside!

So, here it is. The first issue of bunkered of 2017 and we’ve got none other than reigning Open champion Henrik Stenson gracing the front cover.

The Swede was one of eight Tour pros who contributed to our ‘Tips from the Tour’ feature as they offer some fine pointers on how to hone your skills and make 2017 your best golfing year ever.

But that’s not all. Here’s a full rundown of what you’ll all find in the first edition…

TOUR PRO TIPS

Kickstart your season in the best way possible with some tips from some of the world’s best, featuring Open champion Henrik Stenson, former world No.1 Luke Donald and Steve Stricker.

ALL-NEW SCOTTISH GOLF SHOW

Find out about the all-new Scottish Golf Show (March 24-26), which has been revamped for 2017 with a new short game area, theatre, interactive challenges and the chance to qualify for the World Long Drive Championship in Las Vegas.

CALLAWAY

Epic by name, epic by nature. Find out more about the new release from Callaway that everybody is talking about.

DRIVER BUYER’S GUIDE

Your journey to more distance in 2017 starts here with an in-depth look at every new driver on the market to help your decision about which one to buy way more easier.

DOUGIE DONNELLY

Our columnist assesses the impact of Rory McIlroy and argues that no one does more to grow the game than the four-time major winner.

PLUS…

In the words of Rafa Cabrera Bello… the all-new Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x… Michael McEwan argues that slow play is NOT golf’s biggest issue… why Prague’s popularity as a destination is booming… the chance to WIN a seven-night break at Machrihanish Dunes… and much more!

bunkered :: issue 153 :: Get your copy

Issue 153 of bunkered will be on sale from the end of the week at all good newsagents. Can’t find a copy? Email: Letters@bunkered.co.uk with details.

