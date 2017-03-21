bunkered :: Issue 154 :: A peek inside!

Two weeks to go. I repeat: two weeks to go. That’s how long it is until The Masters. Are you excited yet? Because we sure are.

To accompany your week-long binge on the sofa watching every single minute of action from Augusta National, you need a copy of Issue 154 of bunkered, which will be on shelves or your doormats by the end of the week.

Here’s a sneak peek at what you’re going to find in our latest edition…

RICKIE FOWLER

In this exclusive interview, we caught up with the American superstar in Abu Dhabi to talk about the Ryder Cup, why he loved the Olympics so much and those Spring Break hijinks.

THE MASTERS

Twenty years on from Tiger Woods’ history-making performance at Augusta National, Michael McEwan reflects on that remarkable week and how it changed golf forever.

TIGER’S NEW BOOK :: THE FIRST REVIEW

The much-anticipated new Tiger Woods book lands this week and we got our hands on the copy, which reveals all about his maiden major triumph at Augusta National, including how Monty spurred him on to success.

TIPS FROM THE TOUR

In our latest line of tips from some of the world’s best players, Alvaro Quiros, Nicolas Colsaerts, Branden Grace, Russell Knox, Peter Uihlein, Marc Warren, Edoardo Molinari and Maria Verchenova share some of their secrets.

DAVID HOWELL

The two-time Ryder Cup player dishes on who he spends the most time with on tour, playing with Tiger Woods and Seve Ballesteros, his childhood heroes and the favourite club in his bag.

BUYER’S GUIDE

Looking for a new pair of golf shoes? You’re bound to find a pair that you love in our buyer’s guide, which also features the latest bags and trolleys you can get your hands on.

PLUS…

Dougie Donnelly on his fond memories of Simon Hobday… Michael McEwan has some words of warning for Beef… WIN a three-night golf break in Ayrshire with Wilkinson Golf… the all-new Scotty Cameron Futura line… & much, much more.

