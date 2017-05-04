bunkered issue 155 :: A peek inside

With the weather improving and the season starting to get into full flow, bunkered issue 155 is the perfect accompaniment to get truly immersed in your golf for 2017.



Here’s a look at what’s you can all find inside the latest issue.

US OPEN PREVIEW

Everything you need to know about golf’s toughest test as it prepares to visit Erin Hills and Wisconsin for the first time.

SKIN CANCER: GOLF’S SILENT KILLER

In this special report, Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanBunkered) investigates the risks posed to golfers and finds out what is being done to raise awareness.

INSIDE THE TURNBERRY LIGHTHOUSE

We go through the keyhole at the extensively refurbished lighthouse for an exclusive look at one of golf’s most iconic properties.

MUNICIPAL GOLF BOOM?

Martin Inglis (@MartinInglis_) gets to grips with the ‘other side’ of golf – the highly popular and competitive municipal scene – and how generalisations made about the courses are often misconceived.

‘WOOD’ YOU LIKE A GAME?

We take a closer look at how hickory golf has grown massively in appeal around the world over the past few years – with Scots legend Sandy Lyle one big fan in particular.

HUNT DOWN GREENS

Our man on the cover, David Orr, says to forget the flag as to score better you need to be finding more greens – and how five key steps on how you can do just that.

PLUS…

Four incredible competitions including the chance to win a week-long golf holiday to Malaga… Dougie Donnelly on the growth of golf in China… Michael McEwan on why Lexi Thompson is NOT a cheat… 9 of the best gadgets in golf… The best balls and wedges in golf… plus much, much more!