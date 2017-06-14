bunkered :: Issue 156 :: A peek inside

It may be US Open week – but all focus is on the 146th Open Championship in the latest edition of bunkered, which hits shelves and your doormats by the end of this week!



And what a jam-packed issue it is – with an exclusive interview with none other than Greg Norman as well as 21 pages previewing golf’s oldest major.

Here’s a bit more detail in what you’ll find in our latest edition...

GREG NORMAN EXCLUSIVE

On the 40th anniversary of his first European Tour win at Blairgowrie, Greg Norman sat down with Michael McEwan to reflect on his incredible career both on and off the course.

OPEN PREVIEW

• Martin Slumbers: The R&A chief executive looks ahead to the second Open under his stewardship.

• Nick Dougherty: The three-time European Tour winner turned Sky Sports presenter knows Royal Birkdale better than most and he gave his guide to the challenge that awaits.

• The FYbrid: David Cunninghame tells the story behind the peculiarly-named club that helped Padraig Harrington win the 2008 Open at Royal Birkdale.

ALEX NOREN

The Swede relives his win at the 2016 Scottish Open at Castle Stuart and how that moment set him on the path to become one of the world’s top golfers.

KINGS OF DISTANCE

Every copy will have a FREE 16-page EPIC! power guide from Callaway’s hugely successful Kings of Distance event at St Andrews Links last month.

‘OFF TO THE DEAFLYMPICS’

Deaf golfer Steven Cafferty talks about the struggles he’s faced on and off the course, including representing Team GB in the Deaflympics.

TOUR DRIVERS REVIEWED

David Cunninghame put the showcase driver from six leading manufacturers to the test, giving his thoughts on why each club can benefit your game.

PLUS…

Is this the end of Tiger Woods? … Win a Bettinardi putter … New Callaway Epic irons & hybrids and more great gear … Celebrating ten years of The Carrick … How you can build a better swing.

bunkered :: issue 156 :: Get your copy

Issue 156 of bunkered will be on sale from all good newsagents. Can’t find a copy? Email: Letters@bunkered.co.uk with details.