There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf Newsbunkered :: Issue 157 :: A peek inside

Golf News

bunkered :: Issue 157 :: A peek inside

By Bunkered Golf Magazine27 July, 2017
Bunkered
Bunk157 Cover

With just two weeks to go until the PGA Championship, it’s hard to believe that the men’s golf major season is almost over with for another year.

But there’s plenty for you to get your teeth into in Issue 157 of bunkered, including looking back at one of the craziest back nines in Open history at Royal Birkdale.

Here’s a bit more detail in what you’ll find in our latest edition…

THE OPEN 2017 RECAP

How the new Champion Golfer of the Year, Jordan Spieth, is rewriting history in his own unique way PLUS all the major takeaways from an enthralling week at Royal Birkdale

LUKE DONALD

An exclusive with the Englishman on life as the world’s top golfer, still harbouring Ryder Cup ambitions and preparing to turn 40 later this year…

BOB PARSONS

“Who’s your daddy?” Michael McEwan profiles billionaire war veteran Parsons, the founder of GoDaddy, behind his visionary new club brand Parsons Xtreme Golf – or PXG.

SANDRA CARLBORG

Meet the former Ladies European Tour pro who is proving that the world of Long Drive isn’t just for men.

TIPS FROM THE TOUR

Hone your game with tips from the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Thomas Pieters, Scott Jamieson & more…

PLUS…

Check out the all-new Ping G400 range… how to hit it long AND straight… Michael McEwan on why the LPGA’s new dress code is an uncharacteristically backwards move… Buyer’s guide with putters, hybrids and base layers… WIN Glenmuir and Motocaddy prizes!

157Cover.jpg#asset:300707

bunkered :: issue 157 :: Get your copy

Issue 157 of bunkered will be on sale from all good newsagents. Can’t find a copy? Email: Letters@bunkered.co.uk with details.

Related Articles - Bunkered

Related Articles - Golf News

Golf News

Birdie blitz puts Karrie Webb in Ladies Scottish lead
Karrie Webb

By Martin Inglis

bunkered :: Issue 157 :: A peek inside
Look

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How much of the PGA Championship you'll see on BBC
BBC

By Martin Inglis

Matt Kuchar 'broken' at not being sons' 'Superman'
Matt Kuchar

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Bernhard Langer: Jealousy influences anchoring claims
Bernhard Langer

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN Can you name the past 40 Open champions?
Quiz

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

THE OPEN Nick Dougherty's complete guide to Royal Birkdale
Nick Dougherty

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

The Open Championship 2017: Full field
The Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below