With just two weeks to go until the PGA Championship, it’s hard to believe that the men’s golf major season is almost over with for another year.

But there’s plenty for you to get your teeth into in Issue 157 of bunkered, including looking back at one of the craziest back nines in Open history at Royal Birkdale.

Here’s a bit more detail in what you’ll find in our latest edition…

THE OPEN 2017 RECAP

How the new Champion Golfer of the Year, Jordan Spieth, is rewriting history in his own unique way PLUS all the major takeaways from an enthralling week at Royal Birkdale

LUKE DONALD

An exclusive with the Englishman on life as the world’s top golfer, still harbouring Ryder Cup ambitions and preparing to turn 40 later this year…

BOB PARSONS

“Who’s your daddy?” Michael McEwan profiles billionaire war veteran Parsons, the founder of GoDaddy, behind his visionary new club brand Parsons Xtreme Golf – or PXG.

SANDRA CARLBORG

Meet the former Ladies European Tour pro who is proving that the world of Long Drive isn’t just for men.

TIPS FROM THE TOUR

Hone your game with tips from the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Thomas Pieters, Scott Jamieson & more…

PLUS…

Check out the all-new Ping G400 range… how to hit it long AND straight… Michael McEwan on why the LPGA’s new dress code is an uncharacteristically backwards move… Buyer’s guide with putters, hybrids and base layers… WIN Glenmuir and Motocaddy prizes!





bunkered :: issue 157 :: Get your copy

Issue 157 of bunkered will be on sale from all good newsagents. Can’t find a copy? Email: Letters@bunkered.co.uk with details.