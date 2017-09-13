There are no results available.
bunkered :: Issue 158 :: A peek inside

By Bunkered Golf Magazine12 September, 2017
It's taken a while for Russell Knox to emerge as Scotland's No.1 and a star on the PGA Tour but, over the past couple of years, he's certainly made up for lost time.

In Issue 158 of bunkered, the Scot speaks exclusively about his journey from the lower echelons of the American golf circuit to where he is now.

But that isn't all that's in our latest issue - which is on shelves and your doormats from the end. Take a look:

RUSSELL KNOX

In his most in-depth interview to date, the Invernesian talks candidly to David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) about his incredible rise, family life and advice he'd give to young Scottish golfers.

THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT

Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanBunkered) heads to Merchiston School in Edinburgh to find out how, in conjunction with Alan Murdoch and Kings Acre Golf Club, it is giving its students the best possible chance to succeed.

HALLOWED BE THY GAME

Kenny Crawford (@KennyCrawford_) goes inside the European Tour to talk about how Christianity plays such a big part for a number of players.

TITLEIST 718 IRONS

David Cunninghame gives you the lowdown on Titleist's most comprehensive irons range ever.

SCOTTISH GOLF TOURISM WEEK

How Scottish Golf Tourism Week, at Trump Turnberry in 2017, is set to help the country meet its £300m target.

FREE TRAVEL GUIDE!

Looking to head away to sunnier climes in 2018? We've got the perfect supplement for you in our bumper 48-page Travel Guide.

PLUS...

Reflecting on the first ten years of Rory McIlroy's professional career... Dougie Donnelly picks his 2018 Ryder Cup team... Michael McEwan on golf's most exciting talent since Tiger Woods... Inside PGA pro David Orr's state-of-the-art swing studio... 5 things to know about the Cobra F-Max range... & the chance to WIN a Stewart Golf R1-S push trolley and T5 tour bag.

bunkered :: issue 158 :: Get your copy

Issue 158 of bunkered will be on sale from all good newsagents. Can’t find a copy? Email: Letters@bunkered.co.uk with details.

