bunkered :: Issue 159 :: A peek inside

There’s no better way to head into the colder months than with a copy of issue 159 of bunkered, which is packed full of exclusive features with Ryder Cup star Andy Sullivan and also two of Scotland’s brightest young prospects.

ANDY SULLIVAN

In an exclusive interview, the Englishman chatted about a variety of topics, including his Ryder Cup debut in 2016, why he has no hard feelings towards captain Darren Clarke, and the behaviour of American crowds.

BRIGHT YOUNG THINGS

Scottish youngsters Connor Syme and Robert MacIntyre have made hugely promising starts to their careers since turning professional after the Walker Cup. We went to find out more about the each of them and how they’re approaching this new phase in their lives.

MEET GOLF’S GRASS GURU

Martin Inglis went behind the scenes at Fairmont St Andrews and caught up with self-confessed grass geek Simon Doyle who, as Troon Golf’s Director of Agronomy, is tasked with keeping all its courses in tip-top shape. He also shares five tips for you to have a lawn to make your neighbours jealous.

FREE WINTER GOLF GUIDE!

Do you love to play golf during winter? Looking for somewhere to play or some new gear to buy? We’ve got you covered in our comprehensive 32-page Winter Guide in association with Galvin Green.

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Michael McEwan presents the case for the unofficial fifth major becoming officially the fifth major.

PLUS…

Everything you need to know about the new TaylorMade M CGB irons… Michael McEwan on why the European Senior Tour must adapt – or die… Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids… the top ten best golfers to follow on social media… WIN a Sunderland of Scotland waterproof outfit.

