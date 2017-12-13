bunkered :: Issue 160 :: A peek inside

A new year is almost upon us… which means it’s time you should be thinking about joining a golf club for 2018.



At least that's what we reckon. Why? Because there's never been a better time to do so. Access to golf courses and clubs has never been better than it is right now and, in terms of pure affordability, it's the best it has ever been, too. That's why, in our current edition, we have created a special guide to making 2018 the year that you join the club.

Here's a sneak peek at what's inside issue 160, the final bunkered of 2017...

MARTIN KAYMER

Michael McEwan sat down with the former world No.1 and two-time major winning German, who proves he’s got the game to match the brain.

2018 MEMBERSHIP GUIDE

Check out our special 32-page guide to joining a golf club, including an interview with PGA pro Andy Carlton, the inside story of how a Glasgow club became a talking point with local golfers, bunkered readers' own experiences of joining a golf club, details of no fewer than 30 different clubs that you can join (and their special rates for newbies!), as well as TWO fantastic competitions: 1. A brand new golf club membership and 2. Your current subs paid for a year. If you're contemplating joining a new club in 2018, you need to read this.

MARTIN EBERT

The acclaimed golf course architect discusses his career in the industry, including what it was like to work with US president Donald Trump.

ROBERT KARLSSON

The Swede was quickly named one of Thomas Bjorn’s vice-captains for the 2018 Ryder Cup and here, he outlines how Europe’s plans for France are taking shape.

COBRA KING F8

Cobra’s new product range features a truly astonishing array of technology. Find out why they’re the ‘smartest’ golf clubs on the market today.

PLUS…

Dougie Donnelly looks back on his hectic year on the European Tour… Michael McEwan on what he wants to see more – and less – of in 2018… Murray Urquhart tells you how to cure your slice… tonnes more instruction… and the inside story of how a humble pocket guide became a true ‘must have’ for mad-keen club golfers – and how it was saved.

bunkered :: issue 160 :: Get your copy

