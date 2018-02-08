bunkered :: Issue 161 :: A peek inside

So, here it is: the first issue of bunkered of 2018 and we’ve got none other than three-time European Tour winner Stephen Gallacher on the front, telling you how to transform your golf game in 2018.



Together with his coach Alan McCloskey, Stevie G visited bunkered HQ to explain how you can get the most out of your game – from tips on long game right down to wedges.

But that’s not all. Far from it. Here’s a full rundown of what you’ll all find in the first edition of the year, which also includes a striking redesign that we hope you'll love...



BUILD A BETTER GOLF GAME WITH STEVIE G

As mentioned above, the 2014 Ryder Cup player shares his pointers on everything from driver set-up, a simple driver power move, irons takeaway to short game.

CLAUDE HARMON

Michael McEwan chats to Butch’s son on living up to the family name, coaching the world’s No.1 golfer, what a 16-year-old Tiger Woods was like and learning his trade in… Aberdeen?!

HENNI GOYA

The golfer turned Sky Sports TV presenter on her move into the media industry and wanting to champion the cause for women’s golf.

THE MEGA RANGE

Chris Doyle took a trip to Japan recently and visited the futuristic Tokyo hotspot that is transforming golf in the country. The pictures of the driving range have to be seen to be believed.

CALLAWAY ROGUE

David Cunninghame gives you the lowdown on how the revolutionary technologies that made the GBB Epic one of the hottest products in golf last year have been supercharged to create Rogue.

TAYLORMADE TWISTFACE

Already with multiple tour wins, the new TaylorMade M3 and M4 drivers have really hit the ground running. Find out everything you need to know about TwistFace Technology.

THE 2018 SCOTTISH GOLF SHOW

It’s back at the SEC in Glasgow from March 23-25 – and it’ll be the best £10 you spend all year. Pre-book your tickets here.

PLUS…

Inside golf’s Comic-Con – the PGA Merchandise Show… The coolest new golf route around Scotland… Dougie Donnelly on the ‘curse’ of slow play… Michael McEwan on the long-running subscription TV debate… Mindset coach Nicola Ellwood explains how you can stay in the moment… WIN £3,000 worth of golf gear for your society… WIN a four-night golf holiday to Prague.

