bunkered :: Issue 162 :: A peek inside

THE MASTERS

The first major of the year is here and we've got 24 pages dedicated to all things Masters, including:

• EXCLUSIVE: Trevor Immelman - The South African reveals how he went from the surgeon's table to the Butler Cabin as he reflects on his win ten years on.

• The bunkered team discuss five of the biggest talking points leading into Augusta, including bifurcation, new chairman Fred Ridley and the case for a women's Masters

• Former amateur champion Stuart Wilson relives his Masters experience in 2005.

• EXCLUSIVE: Dean Teykl of Callaway tells David Cunninghame about the tools Sergio Garcia will have in his bag for his Masters defence.

NIALL HORAN

EXCLUSIVE: Having conquered the music industry, former One Direction singer Niall Horan spoke to Michael McEwan about his mission to transform golf with his Modest! management firm.

DAVID LINGMERTH

The Swede reveals what he does behind the scenes to get tournament-ready.

REBUILD YOUR SWING

Tuition Panel member Steve Johnston shares some easy-to-follow tips to get your golf swing back in shape ahead of the new season.

NEW VOKEY SM7 WEDGES

David Cunninghame explains everything you need to know about the new Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges, where pure craftsmanship meets advanced technology.

PLUS...

We investigate England's incredible golfing purple patch... Dougie Donnelly on the good, the bad, and the ugly courses... Michael McEwan on how clubs and golfers are suffering most from Scottish Golf's civil war... How Panmure GC helped Ben Hogan capture the Claret Jug... New Callaway Chrome Soft & Chrome Soft X balls are put to the test... the incredible rise of Shubhankar Sharma.





