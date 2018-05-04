bunkered :: Issue 163 :: A peek inside

With the weather improving (kind of) and the golf season in full flow, bunkered issue 163 is the perfect accompaniment to get truly immersed in your golf for 2018.



Here’s a look at what’s you can all find inside the latest issue.

US OPEN PREVIEW

Looking ahead to the second men’s major of the year, Bryce Ritchie looks at why, at the age of 47, this can be the year Phil Mickelson finally completes the career grand slam, while Michael McEwan looks at how golf’s major landscape has changed ten years on from Tiger Woods’ last win.

THE MYSTERY OF gWEST

Exclusive: An investigation into the enigmatic golf course development in Perthshire that has long been ready for play… but nobody seems to be playing it.

BEHIND THE SCENES AT TITLEIST BALL PLANT III

Exclusive: Ever wondered how golf’s No.1 ball is made? On a recent trip to the US, David Cunninghame got to see for himself.

CARLY BOOTH

The Scot shares her swing secrets and explains how you can deliver every single time you take centre-stage.

KEVIN MCALPINE

Exclusive: How the Scotsman has gone from aspiring tour pro, to sales rep, to caddie for one of the world’s best female golfers – Lexi Thompson – in just 18 months.

TAYLORMADE M3/M4

A six-page special feature with everything you need to know about the TaylorMade M3 and M4 drivers and their new TwistFace technology.

A DAY IN ST ANDREWS

Martin Inglis spent a day by the Old Course and it showed why St Andrews is, and always will be, the ultimate ‘Bucket List’ golf destination.

PLUS…

Inside the multi-million pound London facility that’s making putting cooler… A review of G-Mac’s Orlando eatery… Dougie Donnelly on why Jon Rahm will be such a Ryder Cup asset… Michael McEwan on why attitudes towards ‘nomadic golfers’ need to change and now… Srixon AD333 Tour ball… and the chance to win a place in the Scottish Open Pro-Am!

bunkered :: issue 163 :: Get your copy

Issue 163 of bunkered will be on sale from all good newsagents. Can’t find a copy? Email: Letters@bunkered.co.uk with details.