Bushnell Golf signs five pro caddies as ambassadors

Bushnell Golf has partnered with five professional caddies to act as ambassadors on the European Tour in 2018.



Wearing the brand’s logo on their cap and officially endorsing Bushnell will be caddies Dermot Byrne (Shane Lowry), Darren Reynolds (Paul Dunne), Mick Doran (Eddie Pepperell), Nick Mumford (Ricardo Gouveia) and Eric Endres (Mike Lorenzo Vera).

All five ambassadors will use Bushnell’s most advanced laser rangefinder of all time, the Pro X2, with incredible range capabilities of up to 1,300 yards and 450+ yards to the flag.

“We’re delighted to be working so closely with this excellent group of caddies as ambassadors this year,” said Thomas Disch, golf marketing & sponsorship manager for Bushnell in Europe.



“Whilst over 95% of Tour caddies use Bushnell laser rangefinders when preparing their players for competitive play, it’s invaluable to have such a close relationship with our ambassadors who continue to provide crucial feedback on product performance and help shape product development for the future.”

One of the five Bushnell caddy ambassadors, Darren Reynolds (above), who helped steer Paul Dunne around Close House to win the British Masters in October last year, said: “Whilst the yardage books we use on the European Tour are top of the range, I still rely heavily on my Bushnell during all practice days to give me the best possible preparation for the week.

“The latest technology from Bushnell is fantastic. The Pro X2 is a super little gadget, it picks up the yardages very, very quick, and the vibration on it is brilliant. It's really the perfect golf laser.”



In addition to Slope-Switch Technology – which provides distances adjusted for gradient to provide the most accurate numbers possible – the Pro X2 used by Bushnell’s caddy ambassadors is fully IPX7 waterproof.

Its JOLT Technology provides short, vibrating bursts to reinforce Bushnell’s advanced PinSeeker Technology has isolated the target and locked onto the flag, whilst Dual Display Technology allows users to easily toggle between the bright red display featuring VDT (Vivid Display Technology) or the crisp black display.

For more information on the Bushnell family of laser rangefinders, visit the company’s website at bushnellgolf.co.uk.