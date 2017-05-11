Bushnell’s most advanced GPS watch

Bushnell’s next generation of distance-made-simple golf products, the new EXCEL watch has been designed to meet the ever-changing needs of the modern golfer.



The EXCEL will provide you with all the information you would expect from a premium GPS watch, such as front, middle and back distances, up to four hazard distances per hole and a full front optical mounted colour display, that adjusts to brightness automatically. It also utilises integrated Bluetooth technology to work seamlessly with the new Bushnell Golf App.

The device’s Bluetooth capabilities make updating the 35,000+ pre-loaded courses extremely easy, ensuring you always have the most up-to-date and accurate information for every course you play, across the globe. The Bluetooth integration also means you can receive call alerts, messages and calendar notifications straight to the watch.

The Bushnell Golf App allows you to book tee times, pay, confirm and set tee time notifications all from your smart phone and will mean that, combined with the EXCEL’s Bluetooth capabilities, there is no need to sync the device with a computer for course updates. There is also the option for 3D course flyovers in the app, to give you a birds-eye view of the hole.



“We are excited about new technologies within the EXCEL and introduction of the Bushnell Golf App,” said Derek Schuman, Marketing Manager at Bushnell Golf.

He continued, “With the ever-changing needs in wearable technology, we created our most advanced, user-friendly GPS Watch, providing golfers the ability to enhance their game at an affordable price.”

The EXCEL also gives you the opportunity to monitor your golf swing through the Swing Pro function. The swing speed and tempo data it provides will prove invaluable when practicing.

The sleekly designed watch is available in three colour options and has a leading battery life, lasting over three rounds before needing a charge. The watch also has the added benefit of being capable of instantly recognising courses and allows you to keep track of your fitness thanks to the built-in step counter.



Available:July

Price: £199

More info:bushnellgolf.co.uk

Twitter:@BushnellGolf