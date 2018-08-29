Butch Harmon gets surprised with OUTSTANDING birthday present

Find yourself a better half who buys you the kind of birthday presents Christy Harmon got for her hubby, Butch.



The renowned coach and Sky Sports Golf commentator turned 75 today – happy three-quarter century, Butch – and, to celebrate, Mrs H got him something rather cool.

A brand new golf cart.



• Golfer agrees to sell gear to Twitter 'chancer' namesake

• Sergio speaks out on Ryder Cup prospects

The man himself took to Instagram to share some more details.

Nice!



• Hatton spends $172 on a putter; earns him an extra $80k

• Did US star just let slip he's on the Ryder Cup team?

Plenty of high-profile names have taken to social media to offer their salutations to Harmon on his birthday, including his son Claude, coach to (amongst others) Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka:

Happy Birthday Dad @coup4359. 75 years being the OG!!! https://t.co/8Z6SpqfTVNpic.twitter.com/FA2GeVhkfy — Claude Harmon III (@claudeharmonIII) August 28, 2018

Happy birthday to Butch Harmon. A first class man, great teacher, wonderful person and brilliant colleague...........unique. 👌 — Ewen Murray (@ewenmurray77) August 28, 2018