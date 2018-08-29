search
Golf News

Butch Harmon gets surprised with OUTSTANDING birthday present

By bunkered.co.uk29 August, 2018
Find yourself a better half who buys you the kind of birthday presents Christy Harmon got for her hubby, Butch.

The renowned coach and Sky Sports Golf commentator turned 75 today – happy three-quarter century, Butch – and, to celebrate, Mrs H got him something rather cool.

A brand new golf cart.

The man himself took to Instagram to share some more details.

Nice!

Plenty of high-profile names have taken to social media to offer their salutations to Harmon on his birthday, including his son Claude, coach to (amongst others) Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka:

Golf News

