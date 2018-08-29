Butch Harmon gets surprised with OUTSTANDING birthday present

Find yourself a better half who buys you the kind of birthday presents Christy Harmon got for her hubby, Butch.
The renowned coach and Sky Sports Golf commentator turned 75 today – happy three-quarter century, Butch – and, to celebrate, Mrs H got him something rather cool.
A brand new golf cart.
The man himself took to Instagram to share some more details.
Nice!
Plenty of high-profile names have taken to social media to offer their salutations to Harmon on his birthday, including his son Claude, coach to (amongst others) Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka:
Happy Birthday Dad @coup4359. 75 years being the OG!!! https://t.co/8Z6SpqfTVNpic.twitter.com/FA2GeVhkfy— Claude Harmon III (@claudeharmonIII) August 28, 2018
Happy birthday to Butch Harmon. A first class man, great teacher, wonderful person and brilliant colleague...........unique. 👌— Ewen Murray (@ewenmurray77) August 28, 2018
Butch Harmon. He is the greatest. Anyone who has ever been fortunate to meet or work with him knows. I feel so fortunate to have had him as a coach friend mentor for over 18 years pic.twitter.com/ZB1JfWlUuJ— Natalie Gulbis (@natalie_gulbis) August 19, 2018