Callaway backs American Golf Long Drive Championship

By bunkered.co.uk04 April, 2018
American Golf Callaway
Long Drive 170804 013

The American Golf Long Drive Championship is back for its fourth year with a brand-new sponsor – Callaway – who will be supporting the annual event with fantastic prizes.

So as well as uncovering the very best Long Drive talent in the Under 45, Over 45 and Ladies categories, thanks to Callaway’s support you don’t even have to be the biggest hitter to be a winner.

First stage qualifying will take place in every American Golf store over a month between Monday, April 9 and Friday, May 4, giving more people than ever the opportunity to take part and attempt to qualify for the Regional stages.

Once through Regionals, competitors will have the chance to challenge current champions Dan Konyk (Under 45), Ilona Stubley (Ladies) and Charles Seo (Over 45) at the Grand Final for a place on the plane to the USA to compete in the World Long Drive Championships.

In previous years, competitors in the Long Drive Championship have had three attempts to hit their farthest distance. But this year, they will be given an additional three balls to qualify using the new Callaway Rogue driver. 

Rogue Driver Sole B 2018 4 A051504 C237 5X7 Rgb

To incentivise as many people as possible to take part, there will be additional chances to win every week throughout qualifying.

A prize of a Callaway Rogue driver will go to the person who gains the most yards using a Rogue compared to their own product, plus there will be a weekly prize draw for anyone entering the competition.

“Callaway have invested heavily in Long Drive over the last five years with multiple world European and world champions winning with Callaway product,” said Nick McInally, marketing director of Callaway Europe.  

“With American Golf taking the lead on Long Drive here in Europe, it was the natural fit for both brands to work together on this exciting event.”

To locate your nearest American Golf store and find all terms and conditions of entry, visit americangolf.co.uk.

