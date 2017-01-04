Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic drivers land

• Callaway release Great Big Bertha Epic & Epic Sub Zero drivers

Callaway have hit the ground running in 2017 with the release of the Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic and Great Big Bertha Epic Sub Zero drivers – the latter of which is reportedly going to be in the bag of Rory McIlroy.

Aimed at golfers of all abilities, the Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic features innovative new Jailbreak Technology, which changes how the face and head behave at impact for more speed across a larger area of the face.

But how? Well, Jailbreak (shown below) positions two ultra-light (3g), strong titanium bars behind the face, parallel to each other and connected on either end to the crown and sole.

The size, strength and position of each Jailbreak bar works together to reduce how much the crown and sole deflect, forcing the face to take on more of the load created at impact than ever before.

But that isn’t all. The Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic’s clubhead is made with Exo-Cage as well as extremely light and strong triaxial carbon crown and sole panels. With the crown weighing just 9.7g, it makes it the lightest ever in a Callaway driver and of any driver currently on the market.

New Adjustable Perimeter Weighting Technology (APW) allows for more shot-shaping than ever before with the ability to change the position of a 17-gram weight, allowing for straighter and longer tee shots, while Speed Step technology on the crown improves airflow to encourage more swing speed without extra effort.

The Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic Sub Zero (above), meanwhile, is for those looking to optimise their spin and is the most forgiving driver the company has ever produced.

As well as the Jailbreak Technology and Speed Step mentioned above, the Epic Sub Zero boasts two interchangeable weights (12g and 2g) – positioned in the sole at the front and back – giving players the opportunity to adjust spin rate, launch angle and moment of inertia (MOI).

Installing the heavier weight forward lowers spin, while installing it rearward increases forgiveness and promotes higher launch and longer carry.

The Epic Sub Zero’s forgiveness is due to the make-up of the clubhead with Exo-Cage and triaxial carbon – with 50% of its surface area made from the latter.

The crown weighs a mere 10.8g and the sole panels just 7.4g, with saving so much weight meaning that the driver’s MOI is a full 42% greater than the Big Bertha Alpha 816 DBD – its predecessor.

Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic fairway woods

Just like the drivers, Callaway have also released Great Big Bertha Epic and Epic Sub Zero fairway woods, both of which are made with the same ultra-light triaxial carbon.

The MOI in the Epic model has been increased by 11% on the XR16 thanks to the crown being 80% lighter than a steel equivalent, yielding much better performance from mishits.

Meanwhile, the Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic Sub Zero (above) – like the Sub Zero driver – features adjustable weighting, with the ability to switch the positions of the 22g and 3g weights to create a choice between lower launch, spin and trajectory or higher launch, spin, and trajectory.

Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic & Epic Sub Zero

Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic driver



Price: £469

Available: January 27, 2016

Shafts: Diamana M+ Green, Project X HZRDUS, Fujikura Pro Green, Aldila Rogue M•AX

Lofts: 9.5°, 10.5° and 13.5°HT. Left-hand options available in 9°, 10.5° and in 13.5°HT as custom only.

Adjustability: OptiFit Hosel

Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic Sub Zero driver



Price: £469

Available: January 27, 2016

Shafts: Diamana M+ Green, Project X HZRDUS, Fujikura Pro Green, Aldila Rogue M•AX

Lofts: 9° and 10.5°. Left-hand option available in 9° only.

Adjustability: OptiFit Hosel

Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic fairway

Price: £279

Available: January 27, 2016

Shafts: Diamana M+ Green, Project X HZRDUS, Fujikura Pro Green, Aldila Rogue M•AX

Lofts: 3+W (14°), 3W (15°), 5W (18°), Heavenwood (20.5°), 7W (21°), 9W (24°). All available in left-hand options except 3+W, which is custom only.

Adjustability: OptiFit Hosel

Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic Sub Zero fairway

Price: £279

Available: January 27, 2016

Shafts: Diamana M+ Green, Project X HZRDUS, Fujikura Pro Green, Aldila Rogue M•AX

Lofts: 13.5°, 15° and 18°. All available in left-hand options except 18°, which is custom only.

Adjustability: OptiFit Hosel