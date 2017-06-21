There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsCallaway release first multi-sport watch

Gear

Callaway release first multi-sport watch

By Chris Doyle21 June, 2017
Callaway DMDs
Callaway Final

Callaway are widely recognised as at the forefront of golf club technology. On top of that, they are now vying to lead the market in GPS watches.

The popularity of GPS golf watches is ever-increasing and Callaway have taken it that one step further by introducing the first multi-sport watch designed specifically for golfers – the AllSport.

Callaway has incorporated popular fitness tracking features into a conventional golf GPS watch, including a step counter, calorie tracker and multi-sport training capabilities for a range of sports including running, cycling and swimming.

Tony Fletcher, Brand Fusion UK sales manager, said: “This will give golfers a wider appreciation of fitness and lifestyle tracking while still offering a quality GPS device that will help lower scores on the course.”

The GPS function offers yardages to the front, middle and back of greens for more than 30,000 pre-loaded courses, plus lay-up and carry distances to hazards and doglegs.

It also measures shot distance and has a scorecard that tracks total shots, greens in regulation (GIR) and putts-per-round. The battery life lasts 8 to 12 hours while in GPS mode and comes with an easy-charge magnetic charger.

The AllSport can also be synced via Bluetooth to the free Callaway smartphone app to receive call, text and email notifications directly to the wrist.

Callaway AllSport GPS watch

Available: Now
Price: £249
More info:callawaygolf.com
Twitter:@CallawayGolfEu

Related Articles - Callaway

Related Articles - DMDs

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

Golf News

6 questions posed by Phil Mickelson and Bones' break-up
New

By Martin Inglis

Callaway release first multi-sport watch
Gear

By Chris Doyle

Phil Mickelson and caddie Bones part ways
Phil Mickelson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PGA Tour makes big changes to drug-testing policy
PGA Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods receiving 'professional help'
Tiger Woods

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a Pro-Am place at the Scottish Open with Hilton
Competitions

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN 10 things you need to know about the US Open
US Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN Can you name the last 40 US Open champions?
Quiz

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Norman warns of further injury troubles for Rory & Co.
Greg Norman

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below