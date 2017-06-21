Callaway are widely recognised as at the forefront of golf club technology. On top of that, they are now vying to lead the market in GPS watches.



The popularity of GPS golf watches is ever-increasing and Callaway have taken it that one step further by introducing the first multi-sport watch designed specifically for golfers – the AllSport.

Callaway has incorporated popular fitness tracking features into a conventional golf GPS watch, including a step counter, calorie tracker and multi-sport training capabilities for a range of sports including running, cycling and swimming.

Tony Fletcher, Brand Fusion UK sales manager, said: “This will give golfers a wider appreciation of fitness and lifestyle tracking while still offering a quality GPS device that will help lower scores on the course.”

The GPS function offers yardages to the front, middle and back of greens for more than 30,000 pre-loaded courses, plus lay-up and carry distances to hazards and doglegs.

It also measures shot distance and has a scorecard that tracks total shots, greens in regulation (GIR) and putts-per-round. The battery life lasts 8 to 12 hours while in GPS mode and comes with an easy-charge magnetic charger.

The AllSport can also be synced via Bluetooth to the free Callaway smartphone app to receive call, text and email notifications directly to the wrist.

Callaway AllSport GPS watch

Available: Now

Price: £249

More info:callawaygolf.com

Twitter:@CallawayGolfEu