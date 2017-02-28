Callaway Sure Out wedge ‘to boost scoring’

• Callaway and Hank Haney team up to create Sure Out wedge

• Its aim is to improve the confidence of players around greens

• “It helps making scoring that much easier,” the coach said

Callaway has today unveiled its new Sure Out wedge, created in collaboration with world-renowned golf instructor Hank Haney

With the aim of providing optimal performance on greenside shots, particularly from the bunker or the rough, Haney worked closely with Callaway engineers to craft the forgiving, easy-to-play wedge.

The wedge’s distinctive new Sure Out sole, which has an enhanced camber and high bounce, enables the club to glide smoothly through sand and thick grass, without the need to open the face, helping eliminate fat shots.

Other key features include a wider sole and larger face area to promote solid face-to-ball contact for optimal distance control and 17 full-face grooves and an aggressive groove geometry promote fast, shot-stopping spin even on off-centre hits.

Hank Haney said: “For many golfers that struggle with their short game around the greens, the Sure Out wedge could be exactly what they are looking for.

“The design helps simplify troublesome greenside shots making scoring that much easier.”

Callaway Sure Out wedges

Available: March 31

Price: £99

Shafts: KBS 90 steel / UST lightweight 65g graphite

Lofts: 58° and 64°

More info: callawaygolf.com

