Callaway have introduced new Epic and Epic Pro irons that were built without any restrictions on cost or the engineering process for the best performing package in an iron in the brand’s history.



Head of R&D, Alan Hocknell, was challenged to build his ‘dream irons’ with 70 people involved in their development, including engineers, designers, tour pros and professional club fitters.

The result was the Epic and Epic Pro lines – well, how could they be called anything else?

The first significant improvement in these irons are in the clubhead’s Exo-Cage construction. A high-grade steel structure has been built into the centre of the cavity to add strength and stiffen the body so that the face takes more impact load.

This process, called ‘energy lensing’, therefore boosts ball speed and distance by elevating the COR close to the USGA limit of .830.



Inside the head, meanwhile, fundamental changes have been made to the weighting method that affects launch, spin and feel.

Known as Internal Standing Wave (ISW) technology, it is a piece of tungsten that allows the centre of gravity (CG) to be placed in a different position in each individual iron – extremely low in long irons for easier launch and a higher, longer flight and progressively higher as loft increases to promote a lower flight for added control.



Next-generation 360 Face Cup technology, which reduces rim thickness to 1mm at its thinnest point, gives more distance on nearly every swing along with more ball speed on impact towards the toe, heel, high up and especially down low – the most common mishit.

In addition to that, each iron is precision-milled and robotically welded, while the difference in the Epic Pro line comes in the more compact head shape with a thinner topline and sole and less offset – qualities that make it slightly less forgiving but much more workable.



Completing the fully fledged Epic line-up is the new Epic hybrid, which features the first triaxial carbon crown in a hybrid, producing a crown that weighs an astonishing 5g.

As a result, it has allowed weight to be redirected into the ISW technology in the form of a 35g tungsten weight, which means the CG location is better placed and increased distance follows.

Just like the irons, the hybrids have precision-milled parts and are robotically welded, while a robust frame that concentrates weight in key areas of the perimeter helps maximise MOI and forgiveness.

Finally, the Epic hybrids enjoy the highest performing clubface of any of the brand’s previous releases. Forged of 455 steel, it’s ultra-thin and ultra-fast, pushing the COR measurement right up to the USGA limit for speed.



Callaway Epic irons and hybrids

Irons

Available: June 16, 2017

Price: £1,749 (7 irons in total)

Shafts: Project X LZ 95 steel, UST Recoil ES 760/780 graphite (in Epic); Project X LZ 105 steel (in Epic Pro)

Hybrids

Available: June 16, 2017

Price: £279

Lofts: 2H (18˚), 3H (20˚), 4H (23˚), 5H (26˚)

Shafts: UST Recoil ES 760/780

More info:callawaygolf.com

Twitter:@CallawayGolfEU

