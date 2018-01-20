Campbell Lamont Golf Leagues back for 2018

The Campbell Lamont Golf Leagues are back for 2018 giving two Scottish qualifiers the opportunity to win an all expenses paid trip to Spain.



Endorsed by two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal, the Campbell Lamont Golf Leagues 'International Pairs' are a series of golf competitions held throughout Europe by golf societies, golf clubs and by the PGA in Spain and Portugal.

The format is pairs better ball stableford and start with Regional, then National Finals, with the goal of reaching the all expenses paid European Final at the five-star Denia La Sella Golf Resort and Spa, where the top 16 pairs will compete over four rounds of matchplay golf.

After a successful launch in Scotland last year, the Scottish Regional events have been announced for 2018, with the winning pair from each event winning a place at the National Final at 2018 Open Championship host venue Carnoustie with a presentation meal and overnight stay at the hotel.

The winning pair from that will then head to Spain for the European Final.

There are nine Scottish qualifiers and here’s how you can get involved to start your journey to the La Sella final, which takes place in June 2019.

Scottish Qualifiers

Boat Of Garten

When: May 20, 2018

Members: £25 per player

Non Members: £30 per player

To enter, click here.

Scotscraig

When: June 3, 2018

Members: £25

Non Members: £25

To enter, click here.

The Carrick on Loch Lomond

When: July 8, 2018

Members: £25

Non Members: £45

To enter, click here.

Nairn Dunbar

When: July 22, 2018

Members: £15

Non Members: £35

To enter, click here.

Longniddry

When: August 5, 2018

Members: £15

Non Members: £25

To enter, click here.

Prestwick St Nicholas

When: August 17, 2018

Members: £15

Non Members: £40

To enter, click here.

Newmacher

When: August 18, 2018

Members: £20

Non Members: £25

To enter, click here.

Cathkin Braes

When: August 31, 2018

Members: £12.50

Non Members: £25

To enter, click here.

Montrose

When: September 16, 2018

Members: £30

Non Members: £35

To enter, click here.



For more information, visit europe.clgolfleagues.com.