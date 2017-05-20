There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsCan you match the golfer with their number of PGA Tour wins?

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

QUIZ

Can you match the golfer with their number of PGA Tour wins?

By Bunkered Golf Magazine20 May, 2017
PGA Tour Quiz
Pgatour Quiz

Do you think you know your stuff when it comes to the PGA Tour? If so, this could be the perfect test of that.

Listed below are 18 golfers who have all achieved a different number of PGA Tour wins. All you have to do is click on the image of the player you think relates to the number that shows up on-screen.

Be careful though, because you lose 2% for every incorrect click that you make! Give it a shot and see if you can get up near that 100% mark. But take your time, as it's not as easy as it looks.

Remember to comment below with the percentage that you got!

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Headlines

Golf News

QUIZ Can you match the golfer with their number of PGA Tour wins?
Quiz

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Scots club nearly doubles membership in four years
New

By Martin Inglis

College golfer strips after ball falls from pocket into water
US College Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Si Woo Kim set to lose two years of career
Si Woo Kim

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy receives boost after MRI scan
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Danny Willett splits from long-term caddie
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy confirms TaylorMade switch
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

10 things you NEED to know about Joe Miller
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below