Do you think you know your stuff when it comes to the PGA Tour? If so, this could be the perfect test of that.

Listed below are 18 golfers who have all achieved a different number of PGA Tour wins. All you have to do is click on the image of the player you think relates to the number that shows up on-screen.

Be careful though, because you lose 2% for every incorrect click that you make! Give it a shot and see if you can get up near that 100% mark. But take your time, as it's not as easy as it looks.

Remember to comment below with the percentage that you got!

