Can you name all 17 multiple Masters champs?

The Stretch

Can you name all 17 multiple Masters champs?

By bunkered.co.uk29 March, 2018
The Masters Quiz
Augusta National Pic

One week from today, The Masters will be getting underway.

Excited? Yep, us too. We'll be reporting live from Augusta National all next week to bring you the very latest news direct from the tournament grounds.

To help get you in the mood (as if you weren't already), here's a bit of fun to test your knowledge.

Can you name all 17 players to have won The Masters more than once? 

It's that straightforward.

To give you a helping hand, we've provided you with the total number of times they've won the tournament.

You've got 10mins to get them all. Have a go and remember to leave your score in the 'Comments' section below so we know how you've got on.

Also, why not challenge your pals on social media to see if they can beat your score.

Can you name all 17 multiple Masters champs?
