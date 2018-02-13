There are no results available.
Can you name all male golfers to have won at least three majors?

By bunkered.co.uk13 February, 2018
At first glance, this quiz probably seems extremely easy. Ludicrously easy, actually.

In reality, it's tougher than a US Open set-up.

In fact, if you can correctly name 30 of the 45 male golfers to have won at least three major championships, we'll be suitably impressed.

Leave your score in the 'Comments' section at the foot of the page.

You've got 7 minutes - good luck!

