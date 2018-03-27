There are no results available.
Can you name every European Tour Order of Merit winner (1975-2017)?

By bunkered.co.uk27 March, 2018
The European Tour was founded in 1972 and, since 1975, the player that earned the most money throughout the course of the season has won the Order of Merit.

Of course, it is now known as the Race to Dubai, but the same rules apply. What you have to do here is simply guess every Order of Merit/Race to Dubai one of those winners.

To give you a wee hint, while there are 43 years - there are only actually 20 different players to have won it. Can you guess them all?

You've got ten minutes - let's see how you get on. 

Remember to share your score in our Comments section below and don't forget to challenge your pals on social media to beat your total.

