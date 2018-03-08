The Rolex Rankings for female golfers were introduced in February 2006. Since then, a total of 13 golfers have reached world No.1.



The question is: can you name them all? We've given you ten minutes to get them all and, if you can get into double figures, we'll be mightily impressed.



Good luck and remember to share your score in the Comments section below or challenge your friends on social media to beat your tally.