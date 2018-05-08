Can you name every major champion whose surname ends in a vowel?

Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
The Stretch

By bunkered.co.uk08 May, 2018
This quiz here is a real test of your knowledge about golf's four men's majors.

Your task here is to name every men's major champion since World War Two whose surname ends in either 'a', 'e', 'i', 'o' or 'u'.

It sounds fairly straight-forward from the outset, but this is in actual fact quite tricky indeed. For the eagle-eyed, you will know that the golfer in the silhouette is one of the 25 answers...

You've got ten minutes to guess them all. Good luck! Don't forget to share your score with us either in the 'Comments' section below or by sending us a tweet at @BunkeredOnline.

