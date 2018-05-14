Can you name every male golf world No.1?

After his T11 at the Players Championship, Justin Thomas became the 21st player to reach world No.1 in the 32-year history of the Official World Golf Ranking.



It follows an exceptional couple of years for the 25-year-old, who becomes the seventh American to achieve the feat.

In this quiz, we're asking you to name the 21 players who have reached the summit of the Official World Golf Ranking. There are bonus points, too, if you can guess it in the correct order*.

You have seven minutes. Don't forget to let us know how you get on in the 'Comments' section below or tweet us at @BunkeredOnline.

*Not really.

