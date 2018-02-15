There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsCan you name every men's major winner whose surname begins with C?

Quizzes

Can you name every men's major winner whose surname begins with C?

By bunkered.co.uk15 February, 2018
Quiz
Major Winners C Surname

Let's 'C' how you get on with this one...

There are 13 different former men's major winners whose surnames begin with the letter 'C'. Some are obvious, others not so much.

Can you get them all? You've got just 10 minutes. Good luck!

-

Golf News

American Golf customers raise £20k for On Course Foundation
American Golf

By bunkered.co.uk

6 players to watch at the Genesis Open
Genesis Open

By Michael McEwan

Bill Haas released from hospital after fatal car crash
Bill Haas

By Michael McEwan

Bill Haas in 'serious condition' after fatal car crash
Bill Haas

By Michael McEwan

Pro deletes Twitter account after insensitive tweets
Lee McCoy

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Ranked: Top 20 PGA Tour earners who've never won a PGA Tour event
PGA Tour

By bunkered.co.uk

Colombian am Julio Bell cards 93-105 on Web.com Tour
Julio Bell

By Michael McEwan

Women golfers get a raw deal - Goya
Henni Goya

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus stepping back from his golf companies
Jack Nicklaus

By Michael McEwan

New Scottish Golf chief executive announced
Scottish Golf

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture is the key to consistency
Watch
play button
Set the wrists later in the golf swing
Watch
play button
How to play more consistent golf
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below