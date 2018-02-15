Can you name every men's major winner whose surname begins with C?

Let's 'C' how you get on with this one...
There are 13 different former men's major winners whose surnames begin with the letter 'C'. Some are obvious, others not so much.
Can you get them all? You've got just 10 minutes. Good luck!
Latest Headlines
- Write for bunkered.co.uk
-
QuizMen's major winners whose surname begins with C?
-
GearPowaKaddy releases revolutionary waterproof cart bag
- American Golf donates £20k to On Course
- 6 players to watch at the Genesis Open
- Bill Haas released from hospital after fatal car crash
-
OpinionIn defence of Paige Spiranac
- Bill Haas in 'serious condition' after fatal car crash