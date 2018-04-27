In 1979, the Ryder Cup broke new ground by introducing Continental European golfers to the fold for the first time.



Since then, it has gone on to become one of the single biggest sporting events in the world. The pressure, then, for the captains of both USA and Europe is huge.

The aim of this quiz is simple: name every person to have had that captaincy honour. There are 40 answers in total but, as you're probably well aware, there are some duplicates...

You have ten minutes to get them all! Good luck, and don't forget to share your score with us either in the 'Comments' section below or by sending us a tweet.

